‘Hero’ off duty LA cop, 27, is shot dead in front of his girlfriend during gunfight with robbers while the couple were house hunting in the city’s south side

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot and killed Monday night while house hunting on LA’s south side in an attempted armed robbery, Your Content has learned.

Fernando Arroyos, 27, was off-duty and house hunting with his girlfriend.

They were attending a house viewing on Monday evening in south side LA.

Three armed suspects arrived on the scene and piled out of a car.

Arroyo exchanged gunfire with the posse but was hit multiple times.

Sheriff’s deputies rushed him to hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival,‘according to CBS2.

