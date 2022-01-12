Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Hillary v Trump the REMATCH Two Democrat operatives say Clinton is the 'best option' to win in 2024 with Biden and Kamala's dire polls paving the way for another showdown after 2016
    By Your Content Staff
    Hillary Clinton may be the ‘best option’ to lead Democrats and likely face down Donald Trump in 2024, two Democrat operatives said on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Clinton sparked 2024 rumors with a slew of television interviews last month.

    In them she indirectly swung at the Biden administration and urged Democrats to stop moving left or risk alienating voters ahead of the 2022 midterms.

    The Dem op-ed writers predict Democrats’ likely loss of Congress in 2022 will be the catalyst to a Hillary Clinton presidential comeback.

    They say Biden’s age and Kamala Harris’ unpopularity create a ‘power vacuum,‘according to The Daily Mail.

