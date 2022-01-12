‘I wasn’t worried about myself’ Selfless LAPD cop who plucked bloodied pilot from cockpit seconds before high-speed train smashed into it admits the ‘timing was unbelievable’

A Los Angeles police officer who grabbed a pilot from the cockpit of his crashed plane and pulled him to safety moments before a train crashed into the wreckage said his only thoughts were for the safety of the pilot, Your Content has learned.

LAPD Foothill Division cop Robert Sherock says he was only thinking of the pilot’s safety as he pulled him from the Cessna 172 that had crash landed on railroad tracks in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pilot was pulled from the plane mere seconds before it was pummeled by an oncoming train.

The aircraft crash landed on the train tracks outside Whiteman Airport in Los Angeles in California.

The pilot was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries were reported,‘according to The Daily Advent.

