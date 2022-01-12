Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Italian police investigate New Year’s Eve sex attacks on at least nine women in Milan similar to infamous Cologne NYE assaults: Raids are carried out after 18 suspects are identified
    Italian police investigating New Year’s Eve sex attacks on at least nine women in Milan have carried out raids today after 18 suspects were identified, Your Content has learned.

    The attacks occurred as people were celebrating in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo.

    Police said they had identified 15 young men and three boys, aged 15 to 21.

    They were the targets of Tuesday’s raids in the northern cities of Milan and Turin.

    At least nine women were the victims of the assaults in three different incidents.

    The attacks are reminiscent of 2016 Cologne attacks which saw 1,200 victims,‘according to BBC News.

