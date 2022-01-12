Joe Biden calls Kamala ‘President Harris’ AGAIN in yet another slip of the tongue during voting rights speech

President Joe Biden has again referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’ in yet another slip of the tongue this time during his voting rights speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Biden made the error while speaking to students at the Clark Atlanta University.

President said: ‘President Harris and I’ while speaking about the Capitol Hill riot.

Students and faculty did not seem to notice the error, which was not corrected.

Biden has called Kamala ‘President Harris’ several times since coming into office.

He made same mistake last month during speech at South Carolina University,‘according to The SUN.

