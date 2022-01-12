More than 65,000 Los Angeles public school staff and students test positive for Covid-19 as they prepare to return to class TODAY Proof of a negative test result is mandatory to enter schools

More than 65,000 Los Angeles public school staff and students have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the return to class today, according to school district data, Your Content has learned.

65,630 school staff, students returned a positive test ahead of return on Tuesday.

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test mandatory to restart school after winter break.

Los Angeles Unified School District introduced baseline tests in August last year,‘according to CBS News.

