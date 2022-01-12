Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    More than 65,000 Los Angeles public school staff and students test positive for Covid-19 as they prepare to return to class TODAY Proof of a negative test result is mandatory to enter schools
    More than 65,000 Los Angeles public school staff and students have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the return to class today, according to school district data, Your Content has learned.

    65,630 school staff, students returned a positive test ahead of return on Tuesday.

    Proof of a negative Covid-19 test mandatory to restart school after winter break.

    Los Angeles Unified School District introduced baseline tests in August last year,‘according to CBS News.

