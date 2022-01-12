Mother who named her baby son LUCIFER reveals critics have warned he’ll be ‘bullied for life’ but insists he’s not called after the devil because she’s not religious

A mum has described how she has been trolled after revealing she called her baby son Lucifer, Your Content has learned.

A mum first appeared as a caller on The Jeremy Vine Show to share the name.

- Advertisement -

Since then, Josie King has received torrents of hate from keyboard warriors.

People insist that her son will be mercilessly bullied throughout his life ,‘according to The SUN.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]