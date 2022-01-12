Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Mother who named her baby son LUCIFER reveals critics have warned he’ll be ‘bullied for life’ but insists he’s not called after the devil because she’s not religious
    A mum has described how she has been trolled after revealing she called her baby son Lucifer, Your Content has learned.

    A mum first appeared as a caller on The Jeremy Vine Show to share the name.

    Since then, Josie King has received torrents of hate from keyboard warriors.

    People insist that her son will be mercilessly bullied throughout his life ,‘according to The SUN.

