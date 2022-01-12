Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    NYC Mayor Eric Adams DEMOTES his brother from deputy NYPD commissioner post to deputy director of mayoral security with $210,000 salary a $30,000 pay cut after being faced with backlash over hiring him
    By Your Content Staff
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams has demoted his younger brother from deputy NYPD commissioner a post that comes with a $240,000 salary to the slightly less lucrative position of director of his security detail after facing accusations of nepotism, Your Content has learned.

    Bernard Adams, Mayor Eric Adams’ younger brother, will be paid $210,000 to be executive director of mayoral security.

    Bernard Adams, 56, a retired NYPD sergeant, was previously tapped for deputy NYPD commissioner, which comes with $240,000 salary.

    Younger Adams’ appointment is currently being reviewed by Conflicts of Interest Board.

    Mayor defended his brother’s appointment, saying he trusts him ‘deeply’ to keep him safe in the face of rising white supremacy.

    Bernard previously worked as parking administrator at a university in Virginia.

    He was added to NYPD payroll on December 30, but Adams administration did not contact the ethics board until a week later,‘according to The Daily Advent.

