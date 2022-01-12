Owners of Bronx high-rise where 17 were killed in fire started by space heater are facing 22 person class-action lawsuit for $1BILLION after residents lose all their possessions

The owners of a Bronx apartment building damaged in a blaze that killed 17 people are being sued for $1 billion by at least 22 people who suffered ‘pain, shock and mental anguish’ in the horrific fire, according to a new filing, Your Content has learned.

At least 22 people have joined a $1 billion class-action lawsuit against the owners of a Bronx apartment building where a blaze killed 17 people on Sunday.

The suit was initially launched by a woman and her husband, who is clinging to life on a ventilator after being overcome by smoke.

As of Tuesday, at least 20 others joined the suit after an investigation revealed a ‘maintenance issue’ might have prevented the fire from being contained.

Toxic smoke was able to spread beyond the apartment because its front door failed to self-close, despite being designed to automatically shut.

A spokesperson for the building’s owners told that the building currently has no open door related complaints or violations,‘according to ABC.

