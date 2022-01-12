Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
More

    Owners of Bronx high-rise where 17 were killed in fire started by space heater are facing 22 person class-action lawsuit for $1BILLION after residents lose all their possessions
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The owners of a Bronx apartment building damaged in a blaze that killed 17 people are being sued for $1 billion by at least 22 people who suffered ‘pain, shock and mental anguish’ in the horrific fire, according to a new filing, Your Content has learned.

    At least 22 people have joined a $1 billion class-action lawsuit against the owners of a Bronx apartment building where a blaze killed 17 people on Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    The suit was initially launched by a woman and her husband, who is clinging to life on a ventilator after being overcome by smoke.

    As of Tuesday, at least 20 others joined the suit after an investigation revealed a ‘maintenance issue’ might have prevented the fire from being contained.

    Toxic smoke was able to spread beyond the apartment because its front door failed to self-close, despite being designed to automatically shut.

    A spokesperson for the building’s owners told that the building currently has no open door related complaints or violations,‘according to ABC.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.