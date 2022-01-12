Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
More

    Philly house fire that killed 12 including nine children was caused by someone lighting the Christmas tree with a cigarette lighter, officials say
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Philadelphia fire officials confirmed that a deadly rowhouse fire that killed 12 people, including nine children, was caused by a Christmas tree that had been ignited by a lighter, Your Content has learned.

    Philadelphia fire officials have confirmed that a Christmas tree ignited by a lighter was the cause of a deadly apartment fire on Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    The deadly blaze claimed the lives of 12 residents, including nine children, after it broke out early in the morning in the Fairmount district of the city.

    The fire started on the second floor of the building as it was believed a five-year-old boy had been playing with the lighter.

    Officials found the lighter after conducting a thorough investigation into the source of the fire.

    During the investigation, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel also revealed that they were seven non functioning smoke alarms found in the unit,‘according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.