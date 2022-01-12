Philly house fire that killed 12 including nine children was caused by someone lighting the Christmas tree with a cigarette lighter, officials say

Philadelphia fire officials confirmed that a deadly rowhouse fire that killed 12 people, including nine children, was caused by a Christmas tree that had been ignited by a lighter, Your Content has learned.

Philadelphia fire officials have confirmed that a Christmas tree ignited by a lighter was the cause of a deadly apartment fire on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The deadly blaze claimed the lives of 12 residents, including nine children, after it broke out early in the morning in the Fairmount district of the city.

The fire started on the second floor of the building as it was believed a five-year-old boy had been playing with the lighter.

Officials found the lighter after conducting a thorough investigation into the source of the fire.

During the investigation, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel also revealed that they were seven non functioning smoke alarms found in the unit,‘according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]