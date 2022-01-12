Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Police arrest both suspects in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph, including an up and coming rapper who served five months of a five year sentence for a triple shooting in 2017
    The suspects in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph have both been arrested, including an up and coming rapper who served just months of a five year sentence for a triple shooting in 2017, Your Content has learned.

    Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, are now in custody, authorities say.

    Johnson was sentenced to five years for shooting three people in 2017, but served just five months.

    The judge said: ‘It’s called the Department of Corrections not the Department of Punishment’

    Johnson also had separate drug and weapons charges dropped in 2018.

    Smith was arrested in December for stealing the car used in Dolph’s killing.

    Dolph was killed in broad daylight on November 17 at a cookie shop in Memphis,‘according to FOX13.

