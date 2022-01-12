Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Porsche sold more electric Taycans than its iconic 911 last year as customers embraced sports cars with plugs over petrol tanks
    Porsche has confirmed that it sold more Taycan electric vehicles than models of the German car maker’s legendary 911 sports cars in 2021, as it posted the highest sales in its 91 year history, Your Content has learned.

    Porsche delivered a total of 41,296 all electric Taycan sports cars in 2021.

    That compares with 38,464 911s, which was a record year for the iconic model.

    Demand for performance EVs seen as a sliding door moment for the marque.

    SUVs were most popular with Macan and Cayenne topping record 300k sales.

    Lamborghini also posted record sales with three in five being Urus SUVs,‘according to This is Money.

