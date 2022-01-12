Red Cross declares ‘blood crisis’ as the number of blood drives in America’s schools drops 62% due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The United States is suffering a ‘national blood crisis’ as many donation events have been cancelled due to Covid, Your Content has learned.

The Red Cross says the U.S. is currently suffering a ‘national blood crisis’ as donations fall during the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Overall blood donations are down 10% during the pandemic as many events have been cancelled, and Covid has caused staffing issues for some events.

Schools, a key piece in blood donation efforts, have occurred 62% less often during Covid.

Many people who suffer from chronic illness require frequent blood transfusions to survive, and shortages of blood could lead to their death,‘according to News Nation.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]