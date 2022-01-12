Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
More

    Red Cross declares ‘blood crisis’ as the number of blood drives in America’s schools drops 62% due to the COVID-19 pandemic
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The United States is suffering a ‘national blood crisis’ as many donation events have been cancelled due to Covid, Your Content has learned.

    The Red Cross says the U.S. is currently suffering a ‘national blood crisis’ as donations fall during the pandemic.

    - Advertisement -

    Overall blood donations are down 10% during the pandemic as many events have been cancelled, and Covid has caused staffing issues for some events.

    Schools, a key piece in blood donation efforts, have occurred 62% less often during Covid.

    Many people who suffer from chronic illness require frequent blood transfusions to survive, and shortages of blood could lead to their death,‘according to News Nation.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.