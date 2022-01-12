Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Screen Actors Guild nominations: House Of Gucci and Power Of The Dog lead the list as Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck are recognized for their acting
    Fashion family drama House Of Gucci and dark Western The Power Of The Dog led the field of film contenders announced Wednesday for Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild awards, landing three nominations each, Your Content has learned.

    House Of Gucci and The Power Of The Dog led the field of film contenders.

    Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck landed individual nominations.

    The SAG Awards are scheduled to be handed out in Los Angeles on February 27,‘according to USA Today.

