Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Seattle cop shoots dead naked burglar who stabbed to death K-9 dog Jedi in the line of duty and injured another officer
    A Seattle officer shot and killed a burglar running around with just a towel on and wielding a machete after he stabbed a K9 officer to death and injured another cop, Your Content has learned.

    Seattle Police Officer Tim Jones shot and killed a burglary suspect who stabbed K9 officer Jedi to death and slashed another officer in the face last week.

    Offices had gotten a call about a man wearing only a towel around his waist attempting to break into a home on January 5.

    Body cam footage revealed the moment the officers yell at the man to stand down, who chooses to run, and the officers release Jedi.

    The man then stabbed the K9 with a machete and swung at the dog’s partner, cutting him in the face as Jones opened fire seven times, killing the suspect.

    The case is being investigated by the Seattle Force Investigation Team and the Office of Police Accountability,‘according to BON News.

