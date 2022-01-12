Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of ‘remorseful’ ISIS bride who traveled from Alabama to Syria where she married THREE jihadis, had a child, and called for Memorial Day terror attacks before begging to return to US

Supreme Court justices have refused to hear the appeal of a US born ISIS bride who was stripped of her passport after traveling to Syria, marrying three jihadis and calling for Memorial Day terror attacks, Your Content has learned.

Hoda Muthana, 25, who left the US to join ISIS in Syria in 2014, has been legally fighting to return to her to the US her country of birth.

However, the US Supreme Court has now refused to hear an appeal she filed for to return to her family’s home in Alabama with her toddler son.

While she was overseas, the Obama administration determined she was not a U.S. citizen and revoked her passport, citing her father’s diplomatic status.

The Supreme Court argued that children of diplomats aren’t entitled to birthright citizenship, and Muthana’s parents were diplomats from Yemen.

The family’s lawyers appealed, stating that her father’s diplomat status to the U.N. had ended before her birth, making her automatically a citizen.

A federal judge previously ruled that the Obama administration was within its rights to rescind Muthana’s passport,‘according to The Daily Mail.

