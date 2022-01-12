Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Terrifying footage shows Mexicans running for their lives as drone controlled by Jalisco New Generation Cartel drops BOMBS before being shot down
    By Your Content Staff
    This is the terrifying moment a drug cartel used drones to drop explosives on unsuspecting inhabitants in the forests of Tepalcatepec, Mexico, in the latest demonstration of unchecked violence in the region, Your Content has learned.

    Civilians in Michoacan, Mexico were sent running for their lives on Monday.

    Shocking footage shows a drone raining down bombs on the forest floor.

    The attack has been attributed to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

    It represents the latest demonstration of unchecked violence in the region,‘according to The SUN.

