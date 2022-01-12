Texas ‘naturopathic’ therapist is hit with criminal anti-doping charges after ‘providing performance enhancing drugs to Olympic athletes, including Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare ahead of Tokyo Games’

US prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare, Your Content has learned.

The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Lira distributed the drugs, including human growth hormone and erythropoietin, a blood building hormone.

One alleged recipient is star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare, who was suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July of 2021z.

The unsealed complaint alleges that Lira, a kinesiologist and naturopathic doctor, brought ‘misbranded’ versions of the drugs to the US from Latin America.

The charges against Lira were brought under the Rodchenkov Act, a law signed in 2020 that prohibits anyone from knowingly influencing major competitions,‘according to The Washington Post.

