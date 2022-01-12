Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Texas ‘naturopathic’ therapist is hit with criminal anti-doping charges after ‘providing performance enhancing drugs to Olympic athletes, including Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare ahead of Tokyo Games’
    By Your Content Staff
    US prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare, Your Content has learned.

    US prosecutors charged Texas Eric Lira man with providing performance enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

    The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Lira distributed the drugs, including human growth hormone and erythropoietin, a blood building hormone.

    One alleged recipient is star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare, who was suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July of 2021z.

    The unsealed complaint alleges that Lira, a kinesiologist and naturopathic doctor, brought ‘misbranded’ versions of the drugs to the US from Latin America.

    The charges against Lira were brought under the Rodchenkov Act, a law signed in 2020 that prohibits anyone from knowingly influencing major competitions,‘according to The Washington Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

