The reality of Zero Covid in Communist China: Social media videos show ‘quarantine camps’ where pregnant women and children are confined to tiny cells amid reports of mass detentions in the dead of night

Sprawling quarantine camps with rows upon rows of cramped metal boxes to house people suspected of having Covid-19 have sprung up in China, social media videos show, Your Content has learned.
Residents have been transferred to quarantine camps in China, insiders say.
The camps have rows of cramped metal boxes with a wooden bed and toilet.
20million people in China are under strict lockdown rules ahead of Olympics,‘according to The Daily Advent.
