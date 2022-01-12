Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
More

    The walls close in for Gaetz: Republican’s ex-girlfriend testifies to a grand jury in his teen sex trafficking case and is ‘discussing an immunity deal’ to avoid obstruction charges
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend reportedly on Wednesday appeared before a federal grand jury investigating him for sex crimes, Your Content has learned.

    Reporters Wednesday saw Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend arrive at Orlando’s federal court.

    - Advertisement -

    She arrived with her lawyer at the court where a grand jury has been meeting.

    It marks the latest twist in a federal sex-trafficking investigation into Gaetz.

    He has denied all the allegations and said the probe was a ‘witch hunt’

    His ex has sought immunity from prosecution in return for giving evidence,‘according to POLITICO.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.