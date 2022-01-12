The walls close in for Gaetz: Republican’s ex-girlfriend testifies to a grand jury in his teen sex trafficking case and is ‘discussing an immunity deal’ to avoid obstruction charges

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend reportedly on Wednesday appeared before a federal grand jury investigating him for sex crimes, Your Content has learned.

Reporters Wednesday saw Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend arrive at Orlando’s federal court.

- Advertisement -

She arrived with her lawyer at the court where a grand jury has been meeting.

It marks the latest twist in a federal sex-trafficking investigation into Gaetz.

He has denied all the allegations and said the probe was a ‘witch hunt’

His ex has sought immunity from prosecution in return for giving evidence,‘according to POLITICO.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]