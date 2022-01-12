Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Three time Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore, 29, dies in head on car crash in Texas after driving home from practice when his car drifted lanes and collided with an SUV, officials say
    A three time Olympic sprinter and former NCAA champion at Texas A&M has died after his car drifted across lanes and collided with another vehicle in Texas, Your Content has learned.

    Deon Lendore, an Olympic bronze medalist and volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M, died in car crash on Monday after his vehicle drifted into an SUV.

    Texas Department of Public Safety said Lendore’s car drifted across the center line and sideswiped a vehicle before crashing into the SUV.

    Lendore died at the scene, and the 65 year old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

    Lendore, a former NCAA champion for Texas A&M, won bronze in the 4×400 relay at the 2012 London Olympics and recently competed in the Tokyo Games,‘according to CBS News.

