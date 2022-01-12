Touchy subject! Trump HANGS UP on NPR for repeatedly pressing on his election fraud claims and January 6: Ex-President called Mitch McConnell a ‘loser’ and said Sen. Mike Rounds was ‘wrong’ to call vote ‘fair’

Donald Trump hung up on NPR during a dial-in interview Tuesday when host Steve Inskeep repeatedly pushed the former president on his election fraud claims, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump hung up during an interview with NPR on Tuesday after host Steve Inskeep repeatedly pushed the ex-president on his claims voter fraud claims.

‘Are you telling Republicans in 2022 that they must press your case on the past election in order to get your endorsement, is that an absolute?’ Inskeep asked.

The former president replied: ‘They’re going to do whatever they want to do. Whatever they have to do, they’re going to do’

Trump questioned why Biden has such small crowd sizes during the campaign then got 80 million votes.

Inskeep said: ‘If you’ll forgive me, maybe because the election was about you’

During the heated exchange, Trump also called Mitch McConnell a ‘loser’ and said Senator Mike Rounds was ‘wrong’ to say he 2020 election was ‘fair,‘according to The Daily Advent.

