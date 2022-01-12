Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
More

    Trump ridicules Biden for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams not showing up to his voting rights speech and says she wants ‘nothing to do with the president’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Former President Trump poked at President Biden’s political snafu with Stacey Abrams in Georgia Tuesday, claiming the voting rights activist ‘wants nothing to do with him, Your Content has learned.

    Stacey Abrams helped Biden steal the 2020 Election in Georgia but now she won’t even share a stage with Joe,’ Trump said in a statement.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Even the woke, radical left realizes that Joe Biden’s Administration is an embarrassment!’ Trump claimed.

    Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp but is running for governor again in 2022, was notably absent from Biden’s visit to Atlanta to talk voting rights.

    Biden and Abrams said they’d missed each other due to an unspecified scheduling conflict,‘according to The HILL.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.