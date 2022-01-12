Trump ridicules Biden for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams not showing up to his voting rights speech and says she wants ‘nothing to do with the president’

Former President Trump poked at President Biden’s political snafu with Stacey Abrams in Georgia Tuesday, claiming the voting rights activist ‘wants nothing to do with him, Your Content has learned.

Stacey Abrams helped Biden steal the 2020 Election in Georgia but now she won’t even share a stage with Joe,’ Trump said in a statement.

‘Even the woke, radical left realizes that Joe Biden’s Administration is an embarrassment!’ Trump claimed.

Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp but is running for governor again in 2022, was notably absent from Biden’s visit to Atlanta to talk voting rights.

Biden and Abrams said they’d missed each other due to an unspecified scheduling conflict,‘according to The HILL.

