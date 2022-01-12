Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Two women, 27 and 29, are hit with felony charges after ‘throwing containers of GLITTER at man and covering his apartment in it during an argument’
    A pair of Florida women were hit with felony charges after allegedly throwing containers of glitter at a man and covering his apartment during an argument, Your Content has learned.

    Sarah Franks, 29, and Kaitlin O’Donovan, 27, were hit with felony charges for allegedly throwing glitter at Jacob Colon and covering his apartment.

    The pair were arguing with Colon outside of his Clearwater residence early on Monday morning before they each threw a container of glitter at him.

    They then continued to throw containers at him in his apartment after they broke in with Franks also kicking and breaking Colon’s window.

    After fleeing the scene, police tracked their getaway vehicle back to their residence which was still warm and had glitter inside.

    Franks and O’Donovan were charged with felony burglary with assault or battery.

    Additionally, Franks was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief but has since been released on a $75,250 bond,‘according to The SUN.

