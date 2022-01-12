Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    White veteran cop in Oklahoma gets 25 years for murdering his ‘difficult’ daughter’s black boyfriend in 2014 after fifth trial (and after dumping her at a homeless shelter)
    By Your Content Staff
    A former Oklahoma police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter’s boyfriend after using department records to run a background search on him, Your Content has learned.

    Former Oklahoma police officer Shannon Kepler 61, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after killing his adoptive daughter’s boyfriend in 2014.

    Kepler used his force’s department records to run a background search on Jeremy Lake, 19, to find out where he lived.

    He was startled when he found that the relationship status of his daughter, Lisa, changed from being single to ‘being in a relationship’ with Lake on Facebook.

    He eventually learned that Lake was the victim of child abuse at a very young age and was previously charged as a juvenile after pushing a social services worker.

    Prior to the discovery, Kepler and his wife were ‘having a difficult time’ with Lisa and left her at a homeless shelter before her 18th birthday without any resources.

    Lake and Lisa met at the shelter, where he was working as a volunteer at the time.

    Kepler went to Lake’s home with a loaded .357 Magnum revolver that would leave no shells as evidence on the scene and killed him in front of witnesses.

    He was tried federally due to the shooting occurring on land belonging to the Muscogee Nation, where he is considered as a citizen,‘according to The New York Times.

