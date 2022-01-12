Yahoo workers in Japan are told they can work anywhere in the country rather than return to the office and commute in by plane when necessary

Yahoo workers in Japan have been told that they can work from anywhere in the country rather than return to the office and commute by plane when necessary, Your Content has learned.

About 8,000 employees are set to benefit from the change, starting from April 1.

More than 90 per cent of the company’s employees are already working at home.

It comes after Japanese firm Panasonic gave workers an optional four day week,‘according to EMINETRA.

