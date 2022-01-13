All 17 people killed in Bronx apartment block fire are named, including two families and children as young as two – as survivor says his wife and three kids remain on ventilators

All 17 victims of a horrific fire that tore through a Bronx apartment block have been named – as it was revealed four survivors including a baby remain on ventilators, and that multiple space heaters were to blame for the blaze, Your Content has learned.

The death toll, originally reported as 19, was revised downwards to 17 on Monday. All victims died from smoke inhalation, a spokesperson for the city’s medical examiner said.

- Advertisement -

Haji Dukary, 49, his wife Haja Dukureh, 37, and children Mustafa Dukureh, 12, Mariam Dukureh, 11, and Fatoumata Dukureh, 5, perished in the tragedy.

Fatoumata Drammeh, 50, was killed in the fire along with her three children; daughters Fatoumala, 21, and Aisha, 19, and son Mohammed, 12.

The deaths of Hagi Jawara, 41, and wife Isatou Jabbie, 31, were confirmed Monday. Forty-three year old Fatoumata Tunkara and her son Omar Jambang, 6, were also killed.

Twenty seven year old Lehman College student Sera Janneh, 5 year old Hawa Mahamadou, 12 year old Seydou Toure and 2 year old Ousmane Konteh were the sole members of their individual families who died.

- Advertisement -

Cab driver Mohamed Kamra, 58, revealed his wife Fotoumatia Fofana, 30, and children Mariam, 8, Jabu, 6, Abubakary, 3, and ten month old Ceesay remain ventilators unable to breath on their own.

FDNY said on Tuesday that several apartment units had space heaters which had been left running for days,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]