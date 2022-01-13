An Australian man has admitted murdering a Los Angeles mathematician who was found at the bottom of a Sydney cliff 34 years ago in a gay hate crime that was originally dismissed as suicide, Your Content has learned.

Scott Johnson, from Los Angeles, was found dead at the bottom of a Sydney cliff.

The 27-year-old’s death on December 8, 1988, was dismissed by police as suicide.

After a new police investigation, Scott White was charged with murder in 2020.

In a pre-trial hearing on Monday, White repeatedly yelled in court he was guilty.

Mr Johnson’s brother Steve, from Boston, has long said the death was foul play,‘according to The Washington Post.

