Thursday, January 13, 2022
    Australian man admits murdering LA mathematician found at the bottom of a Sydney cliff 34 YEARS AGO in a gay hate crime that was originally dismissed as suicide
    An Australian man has admitted murdering a Los Angeles mathematician who was found at the bottom of a Sydney cliff 34 years ago in a gay hate crime that was originally dismissed as suicide, Your Content has learned.

    Scott Johnson, from Los Angeles, was found dead at the bottom of a Sydney cliff.

    The 27-year-old’s death on December 8, 1988, was dismissed by police as suicide.

    After a new police investigation, Scott White was charged with murder in 2020.

    In a pre-trial hearing on Monday, White repeatedly yelled in court he was guilty.

    Mr Johnson’s brother Steve, from Boston, has long said the death was foul play,‘according to The Washington Post.

