The meth-cooking boyfriend of a missing Louisiana woman was arrested after police found a headless human torso in a freezer inside a graffiti riddled bus parked beside his New Orleans home, officials said, Your Content has learned.

Police arrested Benjamin Beale, 34, after they discovered a dismembered body in a freezer inside a bus parked on the yard while executing a search warrant.

Police searched Beale’s property in connection to the disappearance of Julia Dardar who was reported missing by her ex-husband Micah Dardar in December.

Police entered a bus parked next to Beale’s house where they found a freezer containing a reciprocating saw with flesh and fluid along with a head and torso.

In his home police found a meth lab along with items such as kerosene, glass dishes with white powder, propane, a Coleman grill and acetone inside a freezer.

Police found a safe which contained a wallet, a plush turtle purse, mushrooms, and the ID and credit cards belonging to the victim,‘according to The Daily Advent.

