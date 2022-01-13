Thursday, January 13, 2022
    Boyfriend is arrested after cops find the headless torso of missing woman believed to be his girlfriend in the freezer of his New Orleans home – next to a saw with flesh on it
    The meth-cooking boyfriend of a missing Louisiana woman was arrested after police found a headless human torso in a freezer inside a graffiti riddled bus parked beside his New Orleans home, officials said, Your Content has learned.

    Police arrested Benjamin Beale, 34, after they discovered a dismembered body in a freezer inside a bus parked on the yard while executing a search warrant.

    Police searched Beale’s property in connection to the disappearance of Julia Dardar who was reported missing by her ex-husband Micah Dardar in December.

    Police entered a bus parked next to Beale’s house where they found a freezer containing a reciprocating saw with flesh and fluid along with a head and torso.

    In his home police found a meth lab along with items such as kerosene, glass dishes with white powder, propane, a Coleman grill and acetone inside a freezer.

    Police found a safe which contained a wallet, a plush turtle purse, mushrooms, and the ID and credit cards belonging to the victim,‘according to The Daily Advent.

