Thursday, January 13, 2022
    Brother of British man shot dead alongside his family in French Alps massacre reveals he is ‘hopeful’ justice will finally prevail as cops re-arrest suspect but says: ‘I hope this arrest is not just for show’
    The brother of a British businessman shot dead in the French Alps along with his wife, mother-in-law and a cyclist nine years ago has today welcomed news of a suspect’s arrest, Your Content has learned.

    Brother Ziad al-Hilli told MailOnline he was ‘hopeful’ justice would finally prevail.

    But he said he was not getting ‘carried away’ because ‘we have been here before’

    Suspect arrested today in relation to the deaths of British family, French cyclist.

    Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier were gunned down in Chevaline, French Alps.

    The Al-Hillis’ daughters Zeena, four, and Zainab, seven, survived the massacre.

    Suspect was arrested before, police are now re checking his original statement,‘according to SKY News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

