The brother of a British businessman shot dead in the French Alps along with his wife, mother-in-law and a cyclist nine years ago has today welcomed news of a suspect’s arrest, Your Content has learned.

Brother Ziad al-Hilli told MailOnline he was ‘hopeful’ justice would finally prevail.

But he said he was not getting ‘carried away’ because ‘we have been here before’

Suspect arrested today in relation to the deaths of British family, French cyclist.

Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier were gunned down in Chevaline, French Alps.

The Al-Hillis’ daughters Zeena, four, and Zainab, seven, survived the massacre.

Suspect was arrested before, police are now re checking his original statement,‘according to SKY News.

