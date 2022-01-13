Father of Loudoun County girl raped at school by ‘boy in a skirt’ who’s been given probation reveals his daughter was attacked a SECOND time at school with case for malicious wounding to begin next week

The father of a schoolgirl who was raped by a 15 year old known as the ‘boy in a skirt’ in the school bathroom has spoken about his relief at the boy being sentenced and his anger at being convicted of disorderly conduct when he erupted in fury at a school board meeting, Your Content has learned.

￼Scott Smith’s daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in the girl’s bathroom by a 15-year-old boy wearing a skirt.

- Advertisement -

The boy on Wednesday was sentenced to a ‘locked residential program’ and must register as a sex offender.

Smith made national headlines in June when he erupted in fury at a Loudoun County school board meeting as ‘trans bathrooms’ were being discussed.

He was pictured being dragged out of the meeting by police officers amid wild scenes.

On Wednesday night Smith told Tucker Carlson that he has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and given a suspended sentence.

- Advertisement -

He said he had been ‘pinned in a corner’ by the district attorney, who oversaw the sentence being suspended upon one year of good behavior.

Smith said he was ‘relieved’ that the boy had been sentenced, but was moving on to the next case because his daughter was physically assaulted last year,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]