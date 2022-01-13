Good Samaritan is mugged by NYC homeless man after giving him his coat Serial attacker faces his THIRD assault charge in two weeks

A Good Samaritan was knocked to the ground and mugged in New York City by a homeless man after giving him a coat on Wednesday, the third assault arrest for the attacker in two weeks as he repeatedly skirts jail due to the new District Attorney’s ‘woke’ policies, Your Content has learned.

Xavier Israel, 25, was lying on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue around 8pm Wednesday when a 59-year-old tried to give him his coat.

Israel then got up and punched and attacked the unnamed Good Samaritan, video shows.

Officers ended up recovering almost $1,500 from Israel, who was charged with assault, robbery and grand larceny.

The attack and robbery is Israel’s second incident in less than a week.

Israel similarly attacked another Good Samaritan on Saturday, when he beat up a 49-year-old woman who was trying to offer him help outside on East 81st Street.

He assaulted two other people, a man and a woman, both 18, at Central Park on January 2 and was charged with assault.

It’s another embarrassment for new DA Alvin Bragg, who has spent most of his first month in office under fire over his soft-on-crime policies.

Prosecutors under Bragg’s policy must now ditch felony armed robbery charges and instead charge suspects with petit larceny,‘according to The New York Post.

