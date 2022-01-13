Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 13, 2022
    Grandmother, 37, is arrested after one year old girl is found hogtied and beaten while her brother, two, was soiled and locked in a cage at her Texas home: She was caring for the kids after they were taken away from ‘abusive’ parents
    The step grandmother of two young children has been arrested after a one year old girl was found hogtied and beaten while her two-year-old brother was discovered soiled and locked in a cage at her Texas home, Your Content has learned.

    Priscilla Ann Salais, 37, is charged with two counts of endangering a child.

    The children were found on Sunday in horrific conditions at a residence in the 400 block of bailey Avenue near Rigsby Avenue in San Antonio, Texas.

    Salais was a temporary guardian for the children after they were taken away from their parents on child abuse allegations.

    The 1 year old girl’s wrists and feet were bound, and she had a black eye and bloody lip.

    The 2 year old boy was found in a playpen ‘that was completely covered’ by a changing table and baby carrier, trapping the child within the enclosure.

    Both children were heavily soiled and locked in the bedroom.

    The children are now in CPS custody,‘according to NBC4.

