Grandmother, 37, is arrested after one year old girl is found hogtied and beaten while her brother, two, was soiled and locked in a cage at her Texas home: She was caring for the kids after they were taken away from ‘abusive’ parents

The step grandmother of two young children has been arrested after a one year old girl was found hogtied and beaten while her two-year-old brother was discovered soiled and locked in a cage at her Texas home, Your Content has learned.

Priscilla Ann Salais, 37, is charged with two counts of endangering a child.

The children were found on Sunday in horrific conditions at a residence in the 400 block of bailey Avenue near Rigsby Avenue in San Antonio, Texas.

Salais was a temporary guardian for the children after they were taken away from their parents on child abuse allegations.

The 1 year old girl’s wrists and feet were bound, and she had a black eye and bloody lip.

The 2 year old boy was found in a playpen ‘that was completely covered’ by a changing table and baby carrier, trapping the child within the enclosure.

Both children were heavily soiled and locked in the bedroom.

The children are now in CPS custody,‘according to NBC4.

