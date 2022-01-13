Homeless Louisiana man, 42, is crushed to death inside GARBAGE TRUCK after climbing into dumpster to get away from the cold and sleep

A Louisiana man sleeping in a dumpster while seeking shelter from the cold was crushed to death when a garbage truck loaded the container into its compactor, Your Content has learned.

Jermaine Watts, 42, of Hammond, was crushed to death inside a garbage truck on Monday.

He was with fatal injuries inside the mechanical portion of the garbage truck.

Police said that he most likely fell asleep in the dumpster to seek warmth from the cold weather that arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday night.

It wasn’t immediately made clear whether Watts’ decision to enter the dumpster was related to homelessness,‘according to MIRROR.

