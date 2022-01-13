Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 13, 2022
More

    Homeless Louisiana man, 42, is crushed to death inside GARBAGE TRUCK after climbing into dumpster to get away from the cold and sleep
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Louisiana man sleeping in a dumpster while seeking shelter from the cold was crushed to death when a garbage truck loaded the container into its compactor, Your Content has learned.

    Jermaine Watts, 42, of Hammond, was crushed to death inside a garbage truck on Monday.

    - Advertisement -

    He was with fatal injuries inside the mechanical portion of the garbage truck.

    Police said that he most likely fell asleep in the dumpster to seek warmth from the cold weather that arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday night.

    It wasn’t immediately made clear whether Watts’ decision to enter the dumpster was related to homelessness,‘according to MIRROR.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.