Thursday, January 13, 2022
    Juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial who couldn't remember questions about sexual assault history in pre-trial questionnaire asks judge to see his own answers
    The juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial who revealed he couldn’t remember how he answered a pre-trial question about his own sexual abuse history casting doubt on the validity of Maxwell’s conviction has asked the judge to see his answers, Your Content has learned.

    Scotty David is asking the court for his answers to the sexual assault question.

    He previously boasted about swaying the jury in favor of convicting Maxwell after he shared his own history with sexual assault.

    But he later revealed he didn’t know there was a question about jurors’ history with assault in a pre-jury questionnaire.

    Maxwell was convicted of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse on December 29.

    She faces 65 years in prison, but her lawyers are now asking for a new trial,‘according to The New York Post.

