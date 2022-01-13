Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 13, 2022
More

    Kamala Harris says ‘we are doing it, we are doing it’ when grilled on why the Biden administration didn’t send out 500 million free COVID tests sooner and she ‘THINKS’ deliveries will start next week
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she ‘thinks’ the Biden administration will send out 500 million COVID tests next week and fired back at accusations the White House should have started distributing them sooner in the midst of a huge nationwide shortage, Your Content has learned.

    Harris said Thursday she ‘thinks’ the Biden administration will send out 500 million COVID tests next week.

    - Advertisement -

    She also hit back at accusations from the Today Show’s Craig Melvin they should have been sent out sooner.

    The Vice President wouldn’t give specific information about the plans but said ‘they’ve been ordered’

    The White House has announced the testing drive as data shows Omicron may have already peaked.

    Biden also announced on Thursday that he will authorize up to a billion tests and will send 1,000 military personnel to hospitals in six states to battle staff shortages,‘according to CNN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.