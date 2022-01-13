Kamala Harris says ‘we are doing it, we are doing it’ when grilled on why the Biden administration didn’t send out 500 million free COVID tests sooner and she ‘THINKS’ deliveries will start next week

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she ‘thinks’ the Biden administration will send out 500 million COVID tests next week and fired back at accusations the White House should have started distributing them sooner in the midst of a huge nationwide shortage, Your Content has learned.

She also hit back at accusations from the Today Show’s Craig Melvin they should have been sent out sooner.

The Vice President wouldn’t give specific information about the plans but said ‘they’ve been ordered’

The White House has announced the testing drive as data shows Omicron may have already peaked.

Biden also announced on Thursday that he will authorize up to a billion tests and will send 1,000 military personnel to hospitals in six states to battle staff shortages,‘according to CNN.

