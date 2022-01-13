Lawless New York City: Horrific video shows two men stabbing and kicking a 28-year-old woman in the Bronx before leaving her lying on the street as crime in 2022 soars 30 percent

Shocking video captured two men brutally stabbing a 28-year-old woman in the Bronx before leaving the blood-soaked victim lying in the street, Your Content has learned.

The incident took place on Sunday in the early morning hours around 5:33 a.m. on East 198th Street in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the borough.

The woman was approached by the men when one displayed a sharp object before stabbing her with it multiple times in the back and torso.

The accomplice to the stabber punched and kicked the victim multiple times, according to authorities.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where she’s currently in stable condition.

This comes amid a crime wave that has begun 2022 under new ‘woke’ Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s new policies,‘according to The Daily Mail.

