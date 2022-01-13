Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 13, 2022
More

    Lawless New York City: Horrific video shows two men stabbing and kicking a 28-year-old woman in the Bronx before leaving her lying on the street as crime in 2022 soars 30 percent
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Shocking video captured two men brutally stabbing a 28-year-old woman in the Bronx before leaving the blood-soaked victim lying in the street, Your Content has learned.

    The incident took place on Sunday in the early morning hours around 5:33 a.m. on East 198th Street in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the borough.

    - Advertisement -

    The woman was approached by the men when one displayed a sharp object before stabbing her with it multiple times in the back and torso.

    The accomplice to the stabber punched and kicked the victim multiple times, according to authorities.

    The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where she’s currently in stable condition.

    This comes amid a crime wave that has begun 2022 under new ‘woke’ Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s new policies,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.