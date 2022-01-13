Lindsey Graham says he WON’T back Mitch McConnell for Senate leader if he doesn’t have a ‘working relationship’ with Trump who he insists will be ‘reelected’ in 2024

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested he would oppose Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s virtually unchallenged hold on Senate GOP leadership if he can’t have a ‘working relationship’ with Donald Trump on Wednesday night, Your Content has learned.

McConnell’s record-setting run as Senate Republican leader has been virtually unchallenged, but Trump is reportedly looking to overthrow him.

Graham said Trump was the ‘leader of the Republican Party’ on Fox News.

Called ex-president the ‘most consequential Republican since Ronald Reagan’

Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell, dubbing him a ‘broken old crow,‘according to The Washington Post.

