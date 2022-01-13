More than 1,000 hospitals nationwide are in a staffing crisis as Omicron forces workers with ‘mild infection’ into isolation: Biden deploys 1,000 military health workers to six states

President Joe Biden is deploying military health workers to six new states, as more than 1,000 hospitals across the country are now reporting critical staffing shortages daily, as the Omicron variant spurs absences and threatens essential services across the country, Your Content has learned.

Omicron surge is putting a strain on hospitals and essential services.

- Advertisement -

Variant is forcing millions to miss work and causing staffing crisis.

More than 1,000 hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages daily.

California now ordering hospital staff to return to work if asymptomatic.

Emergency services are shorthanded from New York to Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

FDA official says focus needs to be on continuity of operations through surge.

Biden sending troops to Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island next week to support emergency rooms,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]