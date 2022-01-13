Mother, 38, charged with murdering her son, 6, who was punished with a freezing shower until he became violently ill and passed out, as it is revealed she lost custody of all SEVEN of her children for three years

A mother who has been charged with murdering her six-year-old son, who was allegedly punished with a freezing shower until he passed out, has been pictured, Your Content has learned.

Chicago boy Damari Perry, six, was ruled to have been the victim of a homicide after his body was found in freezing temperatures in Indiana on Saturday.

The body was found to have a cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs, as well as discoloration on his skin and postmortem thermal injury.

The boy’s mother Jannie Perry, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder with two of his siblings also facing charges for their involvement.

A booking photograph of Jannie has been released as it was revealed that she lost custody of all seven of her children between 2014 and 2017.

The young boy was allegedly forced into a cold shower before he threw up and passed out before his family members allegedly dumped the body.

The family members reported Perry as missing in Skokie, Illinois where he and his sister, 16, were driven to a party which has since been debunked,‘according to The Daily Mail.

