Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress’s voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

President Biden will try and save his voting rights legislation from the brink of defeat by meeting Democrats face to face on Thursday while Nancy Pelosi will jam a consolidated bill through the House in a bid to rush it to the Senate, Your Content has learned.

The House held a procedural vote on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act on Wednesday night, which passed 220 to 201 along party lines.

- Advertisement -

After passing the House Pelosi will send it as a ‘message’ to the Senate.

That allows Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bypass a virtually certain GOP filibuster to bring the measure to the Senate floor for debate.

Meanwhile Biden will be at the Capitol this afternoon trying to convince Senate Democrats to get on board with voting rights and changing filibuster rules.

So far centrists Manchin and Sinema have been opposed to changing filibuster.

- Advertisement -

Republicans condemned Biden’s voting rights speech on Tuesday as ‘divisive’

Mitch McConnell called his remarks ‘profoundly unpresidential’ and accused the President of calling millions of Americans ‘domestic enemy’

Obama has backed Biden’s bid to change Senate rules and called the filibuster a relic of the Jim Crow era,‘according to NewsBreak.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]