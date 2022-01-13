Nearly 300 doctors and scientists sign open letter to Spotify calling for it to stop Joe Rogan from spreading ‘anti-vax misinformation’ after he hosted virologist who called vaccination program a ‘mass formation psychosis’

Hundreds of doctors and scientists have signed an open letter to Spotify accusing Joe Rogan of pushing ‘anti-vax misinformation’ on his podcast with one branding him a ‘menace to public health, Your Content has learned.

Controversial Dr Robert Malone episode was posted on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Malone compared the US to Nazi Germany and said public had been hynotized.

He said the public suffered from ‘mass formation psychosis’ over vaccine use.

Letter signed by 270 experts demands Spotify adopt a misinformation policy.

Spotify signed a reported $100m exclusivity deal with Joe Rogan show last year.

The controversial episode was removed from YouTube but remains on Spotify.

