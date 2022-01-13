Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 13, 2022
More

    Nearly 300 doctors and scientists sign open letter to Spotify calling for it to stop Joe Rogan from spreading ‘anti-vax misinformation’ after he hosted virologist who called vaccination program a ‘mass formation psychosis’
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Hundreds of doctors and scientists have signed an open letter to Spotify accusing Joe Rogan of pushing ‘anti-vax misinformation’ on his podcast with one branding him a ‘menace to public health, Your Content has learned.

    Controversial Dr Robert Malone episode was posted on New Year’s Eve 2021.

    - Advertisement -

    Malone compared the US to Nazi Germany and said public had been hynotized.

    He said the public suffered from ‘mass formation psychosis’ over vaccine use.

    Letter signed by 270 experts demands Spotify adopt a misinformation policy.

    Spotify signed a reported $100m exclusivity deal with Joe Rogan show last year.

    - Advertisement -

    The controversial episode was removed from YouTube but remains on Spotify,‘according to NewsBreak.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.