Pulitzer Prize-winning LA Times columnist Michael Hiltzik calls for death of anti-vax deputy DA to be ‘MOCKED’ along with all unvaccinated who’ve died from COVID: ‘No other way to make sure the lessons of these teachable moments are heard’

A columnist with the Los Angeles Times has declared that it is acceptable to ridicule the unvaccinated Orange County deputy district attorney for dying of COVID-19, writing that 'mockery is not necessarily the wrong reaction.

Kelly Ernby, the 46 year old deputy district attorney for Orange County, California, died from COVID on January 2.

Her husband Axel confirmed that she was not vaccinated, and she had been vocal in her opposition to vaccine mandates.

Ernby spoke at a rally against COVID vaccine mandates at the Irvine City Hall on December 4.

On Monday, a columnist with the Los Angeles Times said that ridicule of Ernby was warranted, writing: ‘Mockery is not necessarily the wrong reaction’

Michael Hiltzik added: ‘Nor is it wrong to deny them our sympathy and solicitude,‘according to MSN News.

