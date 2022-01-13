Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 13, 2022
More

    Pulitzer Prize-winning LA Times columnist Michael Hiltzik calls for death of anti-vax deputy DA to be ‘MOCKED’ along with all unvaccinated who’ve died from COVID: ‘No other way to make sure the lessons of these teachable moments are heard’
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A columnist with the Los Angeles Times has declared that it is acceptable to ridicule the unvaccinated Orange County deputy district attorney for dying of COVID-19, writing that ‘mockery is not necessarily the wrong reaction, Your Content has learned.

    Kelly Ernby, the 46 year old deputy district attorney for Orange County, California, died from COVID on January 2.

    - Advertisement -

    Her husband Axel confirmed that she was not vaccinated, and she had been vocal in her opposition to vaccine mandates.

    Ernby spoke at a rally against COVID vaccine mandates at the Irvine City Hall on December 4.

    On Monday, a columnist with the Los Angeles Times said that ridicule of Ernby was warranted, writing: ‘Mockery is not necessarily the wrong reaction’

    Michael Hiltzik added: ‘Nor is it wrong to deny them our sympathy and solicitude,‘according to MSN News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.