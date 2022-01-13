Thursday, January 13, 2022
    Rhode Island man, 34, is caught making untraceable ‘GHOST’ guns and ‘using his MOTHER to smuggle them into the Dominican Republic where they sold for thousands of dollars’
    A Rhode Island man has been arrested for allegedly making and selling untraceable ‘ghost guns’ and using his own mother to smuggle them into the Dominican Republic for sale, Your Content has learned.

    Robert Alcantara was taken into custody at his Providence, Rhode Island, home last Thursday for conspiring to traffic ghost guns.

    He was charged in a Rhode Island court for conspiring to traffic ghost guns and making a false statement to law enforcement agents.

    Federal agents raided the 34-year-old’s residence and confiscated 45 untraceable weapons that he had reportedly assembled.

    Prosecutors allege that he and co-conspirators purchased gun parts between September 2019 and November 2021.

    He allegedly sold or attempted to sell 100 firearms that were built with the parts that were purchased.

    Text messages recovered by prosecutors revealed that he was planning to use his mother to traffic ghost guns to the Dominican Republic for other clients,‘according to CNN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

