Thursday, January 13, 2022
    Texas deputy chasing robbery suspect at 90mph smashes into and kills innocent female driver and seriously injures her two young passengers
    By Your Content Staff
    A Texas woman was killed and several other people, including two children, were injured overnight when a sheriff’s deputy chasing a robbery suspect at speeds reaching 90mph crashed into the woman’s car, Your Content has learned.

    Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was pursuing a suspect in armed robbery on Wednesday when he crashed into woman’s car.

    High-speed collision killed the driver and injured two children in her car, 5 and 2, leaving the oldest child in critical condition.

    Initial crash led to a chain reaction, leaving three other people injured .

    Deputy was rescued by Good Samaritans from his burning patrol vehicle and hospitalized with minor injuries.

    Robbery suspect got away and was being sought by police,‘according to ABC13.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

