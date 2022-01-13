Texas deputy chasing robbery suspect at 90mph smashes into and kills innocent female driver and seriously injures her two young passengers

A Texas woman was killed and several other people, including two children, were injured overnight when a sheriff’s deputy chasing a robbery suspect at speeds reaching 90mph crashed into the woman’s car, Your Content has learned.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was pursuing a suspect in armed robbery on Wednesday when he crashed into woman’s car.

High-speed collision killed the driver and injured two children in her car, 5 and 2, leaving the oldest child in critical condition.

Initial crash led to a chain reaction, leaving three other people injured .

Deputy was rescued by Good Samaritans from his burning patrol vehicle and hospitalized with minor injuries.

Robbery suspect got away and was being sought by police,‘according to ABC13.

