    US Army pulls six commanders from active duty for refusing COVID vaccine Nearly 3,000 reprimands issued to soldiers for refusing the shot as virus forces Army to increase recruitment bonus to $50,000
    The United States Army reprimanded six active-duty commanders for refusing to comply with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all military ranks, Your Content has learned.

    There are about 57,000 people serving at the level of captain or above in the US Army, meaning around 0.01 percent of commanding officers were dismissed.

    There are about 481,000 active duty officers in the Armed Forces, making those fired 0.001 percent of all currently on active duty.

    The Army did not specify the rank of each of the dismissed officers, though they said the dismissals included two battalion commanders.

    In addition, the Armed Forces has issued 2,994 written reprimands to soldiers for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine out of the 3,611 troops who have refused,‘according to CBS News.

