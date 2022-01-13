Utah, Minnesota face legal threats for using race as a factor to determine COVID treatment eligibility as non-whites were at greater risk for hospitalization

The health departments in Utah and Minnesota could face potential discrimination lawsuits after they issued guidance using race as a factor in prioritizing COVID-19 treatment, Your Content has learned.

The Utah and Minnesota Department of Health both published guidelines for medical professionals to consider race and ethnicity as risk factors for COVID-19.

The Utah agency also asks doctors to use risk score cards that give “non-white” status two extra points when determining eligibility for antibody treatment.

America First Legal, a conservative law group, called the policies racist and in violation of federal law for discrimination based on race.

The Utah Department of Health defended its policy, citing that no one is eligible solely on race and that COVID has had greater impact in communities of color,‘according to Texas News Today.

