‘We are not OK’: Sobbing Home Work host Candis Meredith furiously denies claims that she and her husband are ‘con artists’ who ruined four homeowners’ properties

Home Work host Candis Meredith broke down in tears as she furiously fired back at accusations that she and her husband, Andy, scammed homeowners out of tens of thousands of dollars and destroyed their properties while filming for their now-canceled renovation series, Your Content has learned.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network canceled the show after four homeowners who took part came forward with allegations against the Merediths.

They claimed that the couple ripped them off, forced them to live in unsafe environments, and eventually, left many of the renovations unfinished.

Now, Candis, 38, has denied the accusations, and she said she believes this was a ‘calculated attack’ against her and her her husband, Andy, 41.

She claimed that the statements about them were ‘false’ and that the homeowners were ‘purposely trying to take anything they could’ from the pair.

She broke down in tears as she begged the ‘bullying’ to stop in a series of new Instagram videos, telling viewers that she and her husband ‘are not OK’

Homeowners previously detailed the anguish and showed off the horrific damage that they claimed was done to their houses by the hosts on social media,‘according to NewsBreak.

