‘We’re thinking about today. Honestly!’ Kamala Harris insists she ‘couldn’t care less’ about ‘high-class gossip’ and ‘punditry’ on whether she will be on the 2024 ticket

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to address speculation about the 2024 presidential ticket, telling NBC News that she couldn't care less about 'high class gossip.

‘I really could care less about the high class gossip,’ she told NBC News.

She said she and President Joe Biden are ‘thinking about today’

Her dismissal comes amid speculation the West Wing is frustrated with her and that Biden, who is 79, may not run again because of his age.

A New York Times columnist suggested this week that Biden name Republican Liz Cheney as his running mate in 2024 for a bipartisan ticket.

And a Wall Street Journal editorial suggested Hillary Clinton could make a comeback bid for president in 2024,‘according to NBC News.

