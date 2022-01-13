Word goes woke: Microsoft introduces new feature that suggests PC alternatives when someone types phrases that could offend snowflakes like ‘mankind’

Microsoft has included a new function in the latest version of its Word software that acts as a checker for inclusivity and offers PC alternatives to phrases which could upset others, Your Content has learned.

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature which checks for potentially offensive words and phrases.

The new checker produced purple line beneath any problematic sections of text.

The software will also produce some PC alternatives to the flagged phrases.

‘Humankind’ is suggested alternative for Neil Armstrong’s ‘one giant leap for mankind’ speech,‘according to The Daily Advent.

